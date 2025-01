A pilot was transported to the hospital on Sunday after their plane flipped over at North Perry Airport, officials said.

According to reports, the pilot attempted to land when their aircraft crashed into a grassy area at the airport.

Video from the scene showed the plane that was destroyed in the crash.

The pilot was transported to a local hospital with minor injuries.

The Federal Aviation Administration and the National Transportation Safety Board were notified about the crash.