Pinecrest Police officer recovering after accidental shooting at gun range in SW Miami-Dade

A Pinecrest Police officer is now recovering after she was accidentally shot by a fellow officer at an outdoor gun range in southwest Miami-Dade on Wednesday.

The incident happened at the Homestead Training Center on Southwest 304th Street near Southwest 117th Avenue.

Aerial footage from Chopper 6 showed multiple officers at the scene and a portion of the range closed off with yellow crime scene tape.

Retired Miami Police Chief Frank Fernandez breaks down the active shooter training at the shooting range where an officer was accidentally shot in the forearm by another officer during a training exercise. MN

Pinecrest Police Department officials said the female officer was shot during a scheduled training exercise.

Police Chief Jason Cohen said the officer was shot by another female officer accidentally. The officer was hit in the arm and another officer applied a tourniquet.

The officer was taken to Baptist Health Homestead Hospital then airlifted to Jackson South Medical Center, where she was in stable condition.

Her identity hasn't been released but Cohen said she's been with the department for about four years and was going through her annual tactical firearms training.

"I am extremely relieved, you get that call that no chief ever wants to hear, that one of your officers is shot, regardless of how it happened," Cohen said. "You never want to hear that, but I knew from pretty early on that it wasn't a very, very serious wound and that she was going to be okay so that was a big relief."

According to a statement from Pinecrest Police, the officer is now recovering back home with her family after been released from the hospital.

"She is very much looking forward to recovering and getting back to what she loves most... Policing," read the statement.

Pinecrest Police went on to thank the public for their "continued prayers and well wishes."

The circumstances surrounding the shooting will be investigated by the Florida Department of Law Enforcement.