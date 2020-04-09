Palm Beach County

Plane “Devoid of Fuel” Before Deadly Crash in Boynton Beach: FAA

Investigators say there was no browning of the grass in the area near the home, which they say takes place when the fuel tank ruptures after a crash

TELEMUNDO 51

Investigators say that a plane was “devoid of fuel” when it crashed last month into the backyard of a Palm Beach County home, killing the one person that was onboard.

A FAA report obtained by NBC affiliate WPTV-TV reports that the plane was in the air for about 20 minutes before it crashed in Boynton Beach in early March, killing pilot John Pardillo.

The report did not specifically say that the plane ran out of gas, but did add that both tanks and fuel lines were devoid of the product - adding that there was just two drops of fuel in the engine of the plane.

Local

coronavirus 9 hours ago

Details Scarce About Coronavirus Cases at Florida Long-Term Care Facilities

coronavirus 10 hours ago

ZIP Code Maps Showing Virus Impact May Be Misleading

Investigators say there was no browning of the grass in the area near the home, which they say takes place when the fuel tank ruptures after a crash.

This article tagged under:

Palm Beach Countyplane crashboynton beacj
Coronavirus Pandemic News Local US & World Decision 2020 Impact With Jackie Nespral Weather Weather alerts Video Investigations Responds 6 In The Mix Entertainment Latin Beat Traffic Sports Community Making A Difference Voices With Jawan Strader NBC 6 Pride
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us