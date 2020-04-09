Plane “Devoid of Fuel” Before Deadly Crash in Boynton Beach: FAA

Investigators say that a plane was “devoid of fuel” when it crashed last month into the backyard of a Palm Beach County home, killing the one person that was onboard.

A FAA report obtained by NBC affiliate WPTV-TV reports that the plane was in the air for about 20 minutes before it crashed in Boynton Beach in early March, killing pilot John Pardillo.

The report did not specifically say that the plane ran out of gas, but did add that both tanks and fuel lines were devoid of the product - adding that there was just two drops of fuel in the engine of the plane.

Investigators say there was no browning of the grass in the area near the home, which they say takes place when the fuel tank ruptures after a crash.