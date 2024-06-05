Plantation hospital worker accused of sex battery on two ‘vulnerable' patients: Police

A worker at a Plantation hospital has been arrested after authorities said he sexually battered at least two "vulnerable" patients, and investigators said they're searching for more potential victims.

Emerson Jean, 45, was arrested Saturday on two counts of sexual battery on a helpless person, two counts of battery on a person 65 or older, and one count of false imprisonment, Broward jail records showed.

Broward Sheriff's Office Emerson Jean

In a news release Wednesday, Plantation Police officials said Jean had been employed at HCA Florida Westside Hospital, where the alleged incidents took place.

According to an arrest warrant, one of the alleged victims, a 74-year-old woman, was interviewed by a detective in March and said she'd been admitted to the hospital on Jan. 19 with multiple health issues that required a lengthy stay.

The woman said that during her stay, Jean, a patient care technician, had assisted her with getting out of bed and taking her clothes off so her bed could be cleaned before sexually battering her, the warrant said.

The incident happened without consent, while she was in her hospital bed and while "she was physically helpless to resist," the warrant said.

"Due to her fragile state during her hospital stay in January 2024, [the victim] was helpless to stop Emerson Jean's action(s) as she was not medically stable to assist herself with basic life skills," the warrant said.

On May 29, detective responded to the hospital to investigate a second case where Jean allegedly sexually battered a victim under similar circumstances, authorities said.

Jean was later arrested and booked into jail. During his first appearance before a judge, prosecutors asked that Jean be held without bond.

"These allegations involve two separate warrants, two separate similarly situated victims who are vulnerable," a prosecutor told the judge. "Both made similar allegations against Mr. Jean."

The judge ordered Jean held without bond.

In a statement Wednesday, the hospital said they suspended Jean when learning of the allegations.

"At HCA Florida Westside Hospital, we do not tolerate behavior that jeopardizes the well-being and safety of our patients. Once we learned of the allegations, we suspended the individual from all duties and restricted their access to the hospital premises. We are assisting law enforcement with their investigation," the statement read.

According to the warrant's Jean's employment began in 2021. Police said they've been working with the hospital in the investigation and said they're searching for more potential victims.

Anyone with information on Jean is asked to call Plantation Police at 954-797-2120.