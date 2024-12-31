Plantation Police officer hospitalized after crash possibly connected to 2nd crash

A Plantation Police officer was hospitalized after a crash in Davie Tuesday that could be connected to another crash nearby.

The officer was injured in the crash that happened in the area of Davie Road and State Road 84.

Davie Police said the officer was taken to a nearby hospital from the scene. The officer's identity and condition weren't released.

A second driver stayed at the scene and was being evaluated by fire rescue, officials said.

Meanwhile, a second crash happened around the same time a few miles away on Peters Road near University Drive.

Footage showed what appeared to be an SUV completely rolled over on the roadway. It was unknown if anyone was injured at that scene.

Plantation Police officials said officers had tried to arrest a suspect with outstanding warrants when the suspect fled in his vehicle and caused multiple crashes.

The suspect was able to elude officers and remained at-large, police said.

No other information was immediately available.