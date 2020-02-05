Police Arrest Man Accused of Million-Dollar Jewelry Heist on Super Bowl Sunday

Police have arrested a man they say was connected to a million-dollar jewelry heist in Miami Beach Super Bowl weekend.

According to an arrest report, police received word of 30-year-old Xandi Garcia from an anonymous tip.

The source who reached out to police told authorities that Garcia was going to sell the stolen jewelry at the Seybold Building in downtown Miami, Monday, according to the report.

Police say they arranged to have the source meet with Garcia to assess the stolen items.

During the meeting, Garcia produced a ring that he claimed to have stolen from a famous jeweler from New York two days prior.

The source brought up concerns that the ring may have been stolen during a home invasion, but Garcia assured that the ring "was taken from a vehicle", according to the report.

Garcia left the building after the source said they were not interested in buying. That's when police say they stopped Garcia outside.

According to authorities, Garcia told police he had a ring in his front pocket. The ring Garcia told police about matched the description of a similar ring that was stolen from a "luxury hotel" in Miami Beach Super Bowl weekend.

The incident police say Garcia was apart of took place Super Bowl Sunday.

Suspects stole a safe from a hotel room that contained jewelry worth anywhere between $1.3 million to $1.7 million, according to the report.

Police say the victim of the heist was able to positively identify the ring, and Garcia was formally charged.

Garcia now faces one count of burglary, grand theft and stolen property.