Police Arrest Woman Responsible for I-95 Crash That Killed Teen, Left Mother in Coma

An arrest has been made in a fatal I-95 crash that killed a son and left a mother in a coma last September.

According to court records, 60-year-old Catherine Capozzi was arrested for driving under the influence that day.

Florida Highway Patrol officials said a 15-year-old boy and his mother were in a black Nissan that was stopped on the shoulder of the express lanes on I-95. That's when they say Capozzi crashed into the vehicle.

Witnesses said the Challenger was going at a high rate of speed and had been driving recklessly.

The mother and son were taken to Jackson Memorial Hospital's Ryder Trauma Center, where the teen later died. The mother, Maria Rincon, survived.

Rincon says she was in a coma for a month after the crash. She says she woke up to the news of her son's death.

"No mother should feel the pain of losing their first born," Rincon says.

Capozzi was arrested Monday and was able to bond out on Tuesday.

Rincon says she's afraid of the fact Capozzi is still able to walk freely, five months after the crash.

"The fact that she's out on the street, she's a danger to society."

Capozzi faces several charges, including DUI manslaughter and bodily injury.

She is scheduled to appear in front of a judge next month.