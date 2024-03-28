Sean "Diddy" Combs

Police bodycam video shows arrest of Diddy's alleged drug ‘mule' at Opa-locka Airport

The video obtained by NBC6 on Thursday shows 25-year-old Brendan Paul being taken into custody at Miami-Opa Locka Executive Airport on Monday

By NBC6

NBC Universal, Inc.

New police body camera footage shows the South Florida arrest of an associate of "Sean Diddy" Combs who's accused of being a "mule" for the music mogul's drugs and guns.

The video obtained by NBC6 on Thursday shows 25-year-old Brendan Paul being taken into custody at Miami-Opa Locka Executive Airport on Monday.

Paul, who's wearing a blue-white hoodie, is seen in handcuffs being led out of a U.S. Customs and Border Protection building and placed in the back of a Miami-Dade Police vehicle.

Paul was arrested for carrying cocaine and marijuana-laced candy, Miami-Dade Police said in an arrest affidavit. He faces charges of possessing cocaine and a controlled substance.

Paul, who played basketball for Syracuse University in 2019, bonded out of jail Tuesday morning.

Miami-Dade Corrections
Booking photo of Brendan Paul on March 25, 2024

Video from TMZ showed Diddy pacing around at the same airport on Monday as Homeland Security agents raided the mogul's mansions in Miami Beach and Los Angeles.

At least five law enforcement sources told NBC the raids are connected to an ongoing sex trafficking probe.

Diddy's plane was reportedly heading to the Caribbean on Monday amid the raids, but it returned to the airport on Wednesday.

Diddy’s location remains unconfirmed. He hasn't been criminally charged.

Federal agents searched the Miami Beach mansion of rapper and music mogul Diddy as part of an ongoing sex trafficking investigation. NBC6's Christian Colón reports

In a statement on Tuesday, Combs' attorney called the raids an "unprecedented ambush" and said the mogul "is innocent and will continue to fight every single day to clear his name."

“Yesterday, there was a gross overuse of military-level force as search warrants were executed at Mr. Combs’ residences. There is no excuse for the excessive show of force and hostility exhibited by authorities or the way his children and employees were treated," Aaron Dyer's statement said in part.

