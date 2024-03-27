Sean ‘Diddy' Combs' private jet returns to South Florida following raids

The private jet belonging to Sean “Diddy" Combs returned to South Florida Wednesday, days after the music mogul's mansions in Miami Beach and Los Angeles were raided by federal agents.

The jet arrived at Miami-Opa Locka Executive Airport shortly before noon. Aerial footage from Chopper 6 showed the dark-colored plane parked on the tarmac.

Just 48 hours earlier, the rap star was seen pacing back and forth at the same airport, as seen on video obtained by TMZ.

His plane was reportedly heading to the Caribbean Monday amid the raids at his Los Angeles and Miami Beach homes.

At least five law enforcement sources told NBC the raids are connected to an ongoing sex trafficking probe.

Agents with the Department of Homeland Security were seen walking out of Diddy’s homes with numerous items including boxes, phones and a laptop.

On Wednesday, two black SUVs were guarding the 54-year-old’s Star Island home in Miami Beach.

One of the guards could be seen wearing a bulletproof vest while putting up umbrellas to block the view.

Diddy’s location remains unconfirmed. He hasn't been criminally charged

Vic Williams, a retired special agent for Homeland Security Investigations, told NBC6 that specific elements are in play for this sex trafficking case.

“We know they got some information. That information was enough to get them a search warrant signed by a judge,” said Williams. “There are three elements to make up a human trafficking case and that’s force, fraud or coercion. You have to have one of those elements. The only time you don’t is when it applies to children."

On Monday night, a former producer for Combs filed a lawsuit claiming he witnessed sex trafficking, the distribution and use of illegal drugs and firearms. He also claims he was sexually assaulted by Combs and others.

Sean “Diddy” Combs is being investigated following a wave of lawsuits against him, a source familiar with the investigation told NBC News on March 25.

On Tuesday, Combs’ attorney released a lengthy statement Tuesday about the house raids.

“Yesterday, there was a gross overuse of military-level force as search warrants were executed at Mr. Combs’ residences," the statement read. "There is no excuse for the excessive show of force and hostility exhibited by authorities or the way his children and employees were treated."

The statement said Combs wasn't detained but spoke with and cooperated with authorities.

"Despite media speculation, neither Mr. Combs nor any of his family members have been arrested nor has their ability to travel been restricted in any way," the statement read. "This unprecedented ambush -- paired with an advanced, coordinated media presence -- leads to a premature rush to judgment of Mr. Combs and is nothing more than a witch hunt based on meritless accusations made in civil lawsuits. There has been no finding of criminal or civil liability with any of these allegations. Mr. Combs is innocent and will continue to fight every single day to clear his name."