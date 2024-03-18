Police bodycam video shows moment officers fatally shot man at Davie home

New police body camera footage shows the moment officers fatally shot a man at a Davie home last week.

The footage released Monday shows the March 15 encounter that left 39-year-old Steven Amann dead at a home in the 14500 block of Southwest 24th Street.

Davie Police said officers had responded to the home shortly after midnight for a medical call for a resident when they encountered Amann outside the home.

As officers tried to speak with Amann and determine why he was at the home, he was mostly non-verbal and didn't answer the officers' questions.

Get South Florida local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC South Florida newsletters.

At one point in the video, Amann appears to back away from the officers and reaches behind his back then points an object at the officers.

"What are you doing dude?" one of the officers asks, as authorities said Amann took a shooting stance and thrusted his hands forward, pointing an object at the officers.

That's when several gunshots are heard being fired by the officers.

Police said Amann was killed in the shooting.

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement is investigating the incident, which is standard practice in police shootings.