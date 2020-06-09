Suspect in Custody After Police Chase Ends in Rollover Crash on I-95 in South Florida

A suspect was taken into custody after authorities were involved in a chase in South Florida Tuesday morning that ended in a rollover crash.

Footage showed authorities in pursuit of a white Jeep on Interstate 95 in Broward County that ended with the SUV on its side and a suspect in custody.

Florida Highway Patrol officials said they assisted Fort Lauderdale Police and the Broward Sheriff's Office in ending the pursuit with a PIT maneuver in the northbound lanes of I-95 near Hillsboro Boulevard.

Fort Lauderdale Police officials said the incident started around 9:15 a.m. after they received a report that a suspect in a Jeep had rammed another vehicle and golf cart on Center Avenue in Fort Lauderdale and fled the scene.

Authorities haven't released the suspect's identity, but said he faces charges including aggravated battery and fleeing and eluding. No other information was immediately known.