Police Chase Ends With Crash in Broward, Closing I-95 SB Lanes

A morning police chase ended with a crash Wednesday in Broward County and caused a major roadway to be shut down.

Chopper footage showed the chase involving one SUV being chased by a Florida Highway Patrol vehicle southbound on I-95 starting at Griffin Road.

The chase ended with the SUV hitting another vehicle and crashing near the exit to Pembroke Road just after 8 a.m.

Four people have reportedly been taken into custody and at least three vehicles were involved. Officials have not released any information on injuries at this time or what led to the chase taking place.

All southbound lanes remain closed at this time.

Drivers are advised to avoid the area for much of the morning rush hour as cleanup and an investigation continues.

