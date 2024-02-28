Police chase ends with man in custody at Miami International Airport

A police chase along Interstate 95 ended at the entrance to Miami International Airport with the arrest of a man who was allegedly driving a stolen truck.

According to Margate Police, a car was reported stolen from a business burglary on Tuesday and a Miramar detective assigned to auto crimes spotted it in Miramar’s jurisdiction.

At about 6:42 a.m. Wednesday, Broward Sheriff’s Office Aviation tracked the stolen car with stolen property inside as it crossed multiple jurisdictions and made its way into Miami-Dade County, officials said.

The pursuit of the black Chevrolet Tahoe continued along a stretch of I-95, until the driver took one of the exits toward MIA.

The man stopped at the entrance to a terminal at MIA and Miami-Dade Police arrested him once he exited the vehicle.

Video captured by Chopper 6 showed the moment the man was taken out of the vehicle and was handcuffed on the ground outside the terminal for Royal Air Maroc.

According to authorities, MDPD units took the subject into custody without incident. MDPD is handling the stolen vehicle recovery.

This is a developing story. Check back with NBC6 for updates.