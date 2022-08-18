Police Departments, Politicians Express Condolences After Miami-Dade Detective's Death

After the death of Miami-Dade Police Det. Cesar “Echy” Echaverry as the result of injuries from a Monday shooting, local police departments and politicians are expressing their condolences.
The 29-year-old Echaverry was shot while responding to an armed robbery in northwest Miami-Dade. MDPD Director Freddy Ramirez announced his passing Wednesday night.
"Our law enforcement family will continue to stand beside & support the Echaverry family through this difficult time. We’ll never forget Officer Echaverry’s bravery & sacrifice. Godspeed, brother,” Ramirez wrote in part.
Stay informed about local news and weather during the hurricane season. Get the NBC 6 South Florida app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.
Police departments from cities including Miami Beach, Miramar and more expressed their sympathies after the loss.
Local
Miami-Dade Mayor Daniella Levine Cava was among the local and statewide politicians posting messages of condolences after what Levine Cava called an "unthinkable tragedy."
Shortly before Echaverry’s passing, the Miami Marlins honored the detective ahead of their series finale against the San Diego Padres.
Funeral arrangements have not been announced.