Police Departments, Politicians Express Condolences After Miami-Dade Detective's Death

After the death of Miami-Dade Police Det. Cesar “Echy” Echaverry as the result of injuries from a Monday shooting, local police departments and politicians are expressing their condolences.

The 29-year-old Echaverry was shot while responding to an armed robbery in northwest Miami-Dade. MDPD Director Freddy Ramirez announced his passing Wednesday night.

It is with great sadness and heavy hearts that we announce the untimely passing of Officer Cesar "Echy" Echaverry. Surrounded by loved ones, Echy succumbed to his injuries after a brief battle for his life. pic.twitter.com/gue5oQZwug — Alfredo "Freddy" Ramirez III (@AFreddyRamirez) August 17, 2022

"Our law enforcement family will continue to stand beside & support the Echaverry family through this difficult time. We’ll never forget Officer Echaverry’s bravery & sacrifice. Godspeed, brother,” Ramirez wrote in part.

Stay informed about local news and weather during the hurricane season. Get the NBC 6 South Florida app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Police departments from cities including Miami Beach, Miramar and more expressed their sympathies after the loss.

We are incredibly saddened by the loss of @MiamiDadePD Officer Cesar “Echy” Echaverry. Our prayers are with his family and the entire MDPD family. https://t.co/70eUAS8BD3 — Miami Beach Police (@MiamiBeachPD) August 18, 2022

Our heartfelt condolences to the family, friends and colleagues of @MiamiDadePD Officer Cesar “Echy” Echaverry. Our thoughts are with you during this difficult time. 🖤💙🖤 https://t.co/yBOTPPgO8F — Miramar Police (@MiramarPD) August 18, 2022

On behalf of Chief Raul Ubieta and the Doral Police Department, we extend our most heartfelt condolences to Officer Cesar "Echy" Echaverry's family & fellow officers. We join the @MiamiDadePD, our law enforcement family, in mourning this tragic loss.

R.I.P. 🙏🏼#NeverForget pic.twitter.com/rKdMD9pW0V — Doral Police Dept. (@DoralPolice) August 18, 2022

Miami-Dade Mayor Daniella Levine Cava was among the local and statewide politicians posting messages of condolences after what Levine Cava called an "unthinkable tragedy."

I am heartbroken to learn of Officer Cesar Echaverry’s death. I ask our entire community to lift up his family, loved ones, and our Police Department in prayer as they navigate an unthinkable tragedy.



Our county is safer because of his bravery — a sacrifice we will never forget. https://t.co/9z0uZPw0ut pic.twitter.com/st3iwOF1rQ — Daniella Levine Cava (@MayorDaniella) August 18, 2022

Ann & I are heartbroken to hear of the loss of Officer Cesar “Echy” Echaverry & praying for his family & loved ones.



Attacks on LEOs are horrific & will never be tolerated. The sacrifice he made to serve & protect his community will never be forgotten. https://t.co/l5tfOcr3V2 — Rick Scott (@SenRickScott) August 18, 2022

Shortly before Echaverry’s passing, the Miami Marlins honored the detective ahead of their series finale against the San Diego Padres.

On Monday, Miami Dade Police Department Detective Cesar Echaverry suffered a critical shooting injury during a robbery investigation. As he continues to fight for his life, please join us in rooting for his recovery. pic.twitter.com/tcsDpSqKjb — Miami Marlins (@Marlins) August 17, 2022

Funeral arrangements have not been announced.