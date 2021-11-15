Police, Family Searching for Missing Teen Last Seen at Park in Plantation

Police and family members are searching for a boy who vanished days ago at a park in Plantation.

Plantation Police officials said 14-year-old Neeraj Kakarla was last seen around 7:30 p.m. Friday at Central Park.

Missing Child: (Neeraj Kakarla, 14 years of age, Indian male, 5ft 8in, 125lbs, wearing a brown hooded sweatshirt, blue jeans, and white shoes, riding a purple mountain bike Roadmaster brand) Last seen: (Central Park, 7:30pm, 11/12 https://t.co/60zg9fTUrX pic.twitter.com/ibtECX7Tjg — Plantation Police (@PlantationPD) November 14, 2021

Kakarla, who is 5-foot-8 and 125 pounds, was wearing a brown hooded sweatshirt, blue jeans and white shoes, and was riding a purple Roadmaster mountain bike.

Anyone with information his whereabouts is asked to contact the Plantation Police Department at 954-797-2100.