Police, Family Searching for Missing Teen Last Seen at Park in Plantation

Police and family members are searching for a boy who vanished days ago at a park in Plantation.
Plantation Police officials said 14-year-old Neeraj Kakarla was last seen around 7:30 p.m. Friday at Central Park.
Kakarla, who is 5-foot-8 and 125 pounds, was wearing a brown hooded sweatshirt, blue jeans and white shoes, and was riding a purple Roadmaster mountain bike.
Anyone with information his whereabouts is asked to contact the Plantation Police Department at 954-797-2100.
