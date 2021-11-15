Broward County

Police, Family Searching for Missing Teen Last Seen at Park in Plantation

Plantation Police officials said 14-year-old Neeraj Kakarla was last seen around 7:30 p.m. Friday at Central Park

By NBC 6

Plantation Police

Police and family members are searching for a boy who vanished days ago at a park in Plantation.

Plantation Police officials said 14-year-old Neeraj Kakarla was last seen around 7:30 p.m. Friday at Central Park.

Download our app for iOS or Android to get the latest forecasts on the hurricane season— and sign up for alerts.

Kakarla, who is 5-foot-8 and 125 pounds, was wearing a brown hooded sweatshirt, blue jeans and white shoes, and was riding a purple Roadmaster mountain bike.

Anyone with information his whereabouts is asked to contact the Plantation Police Department at 954-797-2100.

Local

Fort Lauderdale 9 mins ago

Investigator Examining Discrimination Complaints by Fort Lauderdale Officers

Broward 12 hours ago

Miramar Commissioner Could Be Pushed Out For Attending Meetings Virtually

Sign up for our Breaking newsletter to get the most urgent news stories in your inbox.

This article tagged under:

Broward Countyplantation
Coronavirus Pandemic News Local US & World Weather Weather alerts Hurricane Season Investigations Responds Impact With Jackie Nespral NBCLX 6 In The Mix Entertainment Latin Beat Traffic Sports Community TV Listings Contests
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us