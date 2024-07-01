Police identify 19-year-old possibly struck, killed by lightning at Davie park

Police have identified the man who was killed at a park in Davie on Sunday after he was possibly struck by lightning.

According to Davie Police, officers responded to Vista View Park after receiving a 911 call that a person was down and may have been struck by lightning. When police arrived, they found a man dead.

Police identified the man as 19-year-old Ethan Lawrence of Broward County.

In a Facebook post, someone who knew Lawrence described him as a "beautiful, smart, athletic, wonderful young man."

"I am blessed and feel honored that I had the opportunity to meet Ethan at the first 5k event I did for Aden," Sarah Ramsay Perry wrote. "He won."

The Broward County Medical Examiner's Office is assisting with the investigation. DPD investigation remains active.

The park was closed for weather-related safety reasons, police said.