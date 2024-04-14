Miami Gardens

Police identify Miami Gardens suspected car burglar who was turned in by his mom

Jahir Iglesias was arrested Saturday in Miramar after allegedly burglarizing a car in Miami Gardens.

Police identified the Miami Gardens suspected car burglar who was arrested Saturday in Miramar after his mom turned him in to police.

Jahir Iglesias, a 29-year-old white male, was charged with possession of a weapon or ammo by a convicted felon, grand theft auto, discharge of firearm, resisting an officer, operating a vehicle with a suspended license and three charges of a probation violation.

According to bond court records, Iglesias faces a $5,000 bond for possession of a weapon, $2,000 for grand theft auto, another $2,000 for discharging a weapon and then $100 bond for resisting arrest and operating a motor vehicle with a suspended license.

According to Miramar Police, Iglesias requested to be picked up from an address in Miami Gardens after committing the burglary.

Police say his mother called authorities after noticing a firearm in his bag.

Miramar officers say they stopped the vehicle and Iglesias refused to step out, forcing traffic to be shut down on University Drive between Miramar Blvd and Pembroke Road until he was taken into custody

Miami Gardens police responded to the scene and took Iglesias into custody in reference to the vehicle burglary, Miramar Police confirmed.

