Police Investigate Alleged Sexual Battery at Mango's Tropical Cafe

Miami Beach Police are investigating an alleged sexual battery at a popular Miami Beach nightclub over the weekend.

Surveillance video showed Miami Beach Police arriving at Mango's Tropical Cafe on South Beach early Sunday morning.

A few hours later, it showed a Crime Scene Unit arrive and then officers walk out carrying an evidence bag.

Miami Beach confirmed "an active investigation regarding an alleged sexual battery on Sunday, October 30, 2022, at 4:03 a.m. inside the establishment at 900 Ocean Drive. Our detectives are working closely with the Miami-Dade State Attorney’s Office on this investigation. No additional information is currently available."

Stay informed about local news and weather during the hurricane season. Get the NBC 6 South Florida app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

"It's disturbing, but these things, unfortunately, happen regularly," said Mitch Novick, who owns the hotel behind Mango's. His hotel security cameras captured the early morning police response.

"These things shouldn’t happen inside a business or night club no less. It's revolting," Novick said.

The owner of Mango's, David Wallack, said in a statement to NBC 6 that they've suspended two employees who were allegedly involved in the incident. He did not provide further details.

"Mango’s Tropical Cafe has a long history of providing a safe and secure environment for patrons and employees alike. Per our employee guide, we adhere to a zero-tolerance policy when it comes to sexual misconduct," the statement read.

"We were made aware of these allegations on Sunday morning and are committed to collaborating with the local law enforcement investigation which is actively underway. Our own internal investigation is also in progress," it continued. "We have suspended the two employees that were allegedly involved in this incident and will take appropriate action once these investigations are complete. Mango’s Tropical Cafe remains committed to promoting a safe and secure space for all.”