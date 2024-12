Police in Miami are investigating a stabbing that left a male hospitalized Friday night.

Officers responded to a call of a stabbing at around 11 p.m. near Northwest 6th Court and 61st Street, police said.

Watch NBC6 free wherever you are > WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

A female was being questioned in connection with the stabbing, police said.

A male was transported to Jackson Memorial Hospital. His condition was unknown.

Get local news you need to know to start your day with NBC 6's News Headlines newsletter. > SIGN UP SIGN UP

Further information was not available.

Check back with NBC6 for updates.