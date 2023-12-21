Police investigating after 18-year-old fatally shot in Miami neighborhood

Police are investigating after an 18-year-old was shot and killed in a Miami neighborhood Wednesday night.

The shooting happened shortly after 9 p.m. in the area of Northwest 2nd Court and 68th Street.

Miami Police officials said officers responded and found the victim, 18-year-old Antwan Hampton.

Hampton was taken to a local hospital where he later died from his injuries.

Get South Florida local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC South Florida newsletters.

Police have released few other details but said detectives are investigating what led to the shooting.

Check back with NBC6 for updates.