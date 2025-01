Police are investigating after two people were found unresponsive in Miami Wednesday night.

Miami Police officials said officers responded to the area of Northeast 1st Avenue and 59th Street just after 8:30 p.m. after receiving a call of two unresponsive people.

Miami Fire crews also responded to the scene, along with homicide detectives.

Police haven't released any other details on the incident but said they're trying to determine what happened.