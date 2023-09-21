Police investigating after man found shot to death in Lauderhill roadway

Police are investigating after a man was found shot to death in the middle of a road in Lauderhill Thursday night.

Lauderhill Police officials said they received a 911 call of a shooting at 2205 Northwest 59th Way around 8:30 p.m.

When officers arrived, they found the victim laying in the roadway unresponsive and suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

The man, whose identity wasn't released, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The shooting remains under investigation.