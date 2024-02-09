Miami

Police investigating after person found shot to death in Miami

Miami Police officials said officers responded to the 7000 block of Northwest 15th Avenue around 3:45 a.m. after receiving a ShotSpotter gunshot detection alert

By Brian Hamacher

Police are investigating after a person was shot and killed in Miami early Friday.

Miami Police officials said officers responded to the 7000 block of Northwest 15th Avenue around 3:45 a.m. after receiving a ShotSpotter gunshot detection alert.

When officers arrived they found a victim, a male, who had been shot.

The victim, whose age and identity weren't released, was pronounced dead a short time later.

Footage showed a large police presence in the area as the scene was closed off while detectives investigated.

No other information was immediately known.

