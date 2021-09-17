Police Investigating Deadly Multi-Car Crash in NW Miami-Dade

An early morning crash in northwest Miami-Dade on Friday killed at least one person and has police investigating what caused the crash.

Miami-Dade Police Det. Angel Rodriguez said the crash took place just after 3 a.m. near the intersection of Northwest 22nd Avenue and 83rd Street. Two cars were involved according to Rodriguez.

Download our app for iOS or Android to get the latest forecasts on the hurricane season— and sign up for alerts.

An adult male in one car died at the scene while another adult male from the other car involved was treated for minor injuries. Police did not release either victim's identity or say if anyone else was injured.

An investigation continues into the crash.