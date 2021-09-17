Miami-Dade

Police Investigating Deadly Multi-Car Crash in NW Miami-Dade

The crash took place just after 3 a.m. near the intersection of Northwest 22nd Avenue and 83rd Street

By NBC 6

NBCUniversal Media, LLC

An early morning crash in northwest Miami-Dade on Friday killed at least one person and has police investigating what caused the crash.

Miami-Dade Police Det. Angel Rodriguez said the crash took place just after 3 a.m. near the intersection of Northwest 22nd Avenue and 83rd Street. Two cars were involved according to Rodriguez.

Download our app for iOS or Android to get the latest forecasts on the hurricane season— and sign up for alerts.

An adult male in one car died at the scene while another adult male from the other car involved was treated for minor injuries. Police did not release either victim's identity or say if anyone else was injured.

An investigation continues into the crash.

Local

News You Should Know 3 hours ago

6 to Know: Miami-Dade Schools Warns Students About Latest TikTok Trend

Miami-Dade 14 hours ago

Parade and Parties: Miami Beach Pride Returns for 2021

Sign up for our Breaking newsletter to get the most urgent news stories in your inbox.

This article tagged under:

Miami-DadeMiami-Dade Police Departmentcar crash
Coronavirus Pandemic News Local US & World Weather Weather alerts Hurricane Season Investigations Responds Impact With Jackie Nespral NBCLX 6 In The Mix Entertainment Latin Beat Traffic Sports Community TV Listings Contests
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us