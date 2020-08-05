First Alert Traffic

Police Investigating Early Morning Fatality on Hollywood Roadway

Chopper footage showed the scene near the intersection of Sheridan Street and North 72nd Avenue, where a body was seen covered on a nearby sidewalk

Police are investigating an early morning fatality Wednesday on a Hollywood roadway.

Chopper footage showed the scene near the intersection of Sheridan Street and North 72nd Avenue, where a body was seen covered on a nearby sidewalk with blood on the tarp.

A nearby SUV was seen by the median with heavy damage, but Hollywood Police have not released details on if the person who was killed was inside the vehicle at the time of the incident or was struck by the vehicle.

Drivers are advised to avoid the area as the investigation continues.

