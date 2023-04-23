Police Investigating Fatal Shooting on Ocean Drive in Hollywood

Police are investigating a shooting in Hollywood that left one person dead.

The shooting happened around 10:30 p.m. Saturday in the 100 block of Ocean Drive.

Hollywood Police said officers responded to a 911 call of a shooting and found the victim, who was brought to Memorial Regional Hospital.

The victim later died from their injuries. Their identity wasn't released.

Police said their homicide bureau was investigating the shooting.

No other information was immediately known.

