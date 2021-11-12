Police Investigating Fire, Possible Shooting at Miami-Dade Home

Police are investigating a fire and reports of shots fired at a Miami-Dade house early Friday morning.

Miami-Dade Police said officers responded to the home in the 10700 block of Southwest 150th Terrace a little after 3 a.m.

Download our app for iOS or Android to get the latest forecasts on the hurricane season— and sign up for alerts.

Officials have given few details on the incident but said it remains under investigation.

Check back with NBC 6 for updates.