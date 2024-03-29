Police investigating Miami crash that killed motorcyclist

Police are investigating a crash in Miami that left a motorcyclist dead early Friday.

The crash happened around 1:45 a.m. in the area of Southwest 2nd Avenue and 7th Street.

Miami Police officials said officers and fire rescue responded and found the male motorcyclist on the roadway.

He was pronounced dead at the scene. His identity hasn't been released.

Get South Florida local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC South Florida newsletters.

Footage from the scene showed the heavily damaged motorcycle and debris on the street, with the body of the bike's rider nearby.

The other vehicle involved was also damaged and appeared to have lost a wheel.

Police said the crash wasn't a hit-and-run, and said they're investigating the circumstances surrounding the crash.

Check back with NBC6 for updates.