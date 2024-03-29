Miami

Police investigating Miami crash that killed motorcyclist

The crash happened around 1:45 a.m. in the area of Southwest 2nd Avenue and 7th Street

By Brian Hamacher

Police are investigating a crash in Miami that left a motorcyclist dead early Friday.

Miami Police officials said officers and fire rescue responded and found the male motorcyclist on the roadway.

He was pronounced dead at the scene. His identity hasn't been released.

Footage from the scene showed the heavily damaged motorcycle and debris on the street, with the body of the bike's rider nearby.

The other vehicle involved was also damaged and appeared to have lost a wheel.

Police said the crash wasn't a hit-and-run, and said they're investigating the circumstances surrounding the crash.

