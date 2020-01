Police are currently investigating a homicide that occurred in North Miami Beach early Sunday morning.

In a tweet, North Miami Beach Police say the incident happened in an alley between Northeast 19th Avenue and 163rd Street. They say investigators are combing the area for video.

@myNMBPolice is on the scene of a homicide which occurred early this am in the alley between NE 19 AV/20AV-163 St. The scene is active. Investigators are combing the area looking for video. Please call 305-949-5500 or 305-471- TIPS with any information. #184 — North Miami Beach PD (@myNMBPolice) January 5, 2020

Anyone with information asked to call authorities at 305-949-5500, or 305-471-TIPS.