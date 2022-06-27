Police Investigating Reported Late Night Shooting in Homestead

Police are investigating a late-night shooting Sunday in Homestead that may have started following an incident between two cars.

Homestead Police arrived at the scene located near Northwest 8th Avenue and 4th street around 10 p.m. after reports of a shooting in the area.

Neighbors said they heard several shots fired, but police have not released information or confirmed reports that three people were injured.

