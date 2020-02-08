Police Investigating Shooting at Sweetwater Intersection

Police are investigating a shooting in Sweetwater that has authorities asking people to avoid the area.
In a tweet, Sweetwater Police say they are working with Miami Dade Officers in reference to a shooting on 112 Avenue and Southwest 7th Street.
They ask people in the area to avoid the intersection and to expect heavy police activity.
Sweetwater Police also confirmed a suspect was in custody.
No word yet on if the suspect is responsible for the shooting.
