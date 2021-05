Authorities are investigating a police shooting at The Falls in Kendall, according to the Miami-Dade Police Department.

The incident occurred at SW 92nd Avenue & SW 136th Street.

The @fdlepio is investigating a police involved shooting at @TheFallsMiami. The scene is safe and there is no public safety threat at this time. pic.twitter.com/ofiUWI2AjS — Miami-Dade Police (@MiamiDadePD) May 15, 2021

No other details were immediately available.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated. Please check back for more updates.