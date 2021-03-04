Man Wounded After Shooting Near Marriott Hotel in Miami

Police are investigating a shooting that happened outside of a South Florida hotel.
Officers responded to the scene near the Miami Marriott Biscayne Bay hotel in Miami shortly after 3: 30 a.m. Thursday. The incident happened at the 1600 block of North Bayshore Drive.
Officers initially did not locate a shooting victim. Shortly before 4 a.m., Miami-Dade police were advised that a man was dropped off with a gunshot wound, officials said.
The man is in stable condition at Jackson Memorial Hospital.
