Miami

Man Wounded After Shooting Near Marriott Hotel in Miami

NBC Universal, Inc.

Police are investigating a shooting that happened outside of a South Florida hotel.

Officers responded to the scene near the Miami Marriott Biscayne Bay hotel in Miami shortly after 3: 30 a.m. Thursday. The incident happened at the 1600 block of North Bayshore Drive.

Officers initially did not locate a shooting victim. Shortly before 4 a.m., Miami-Dade police were advised that a man was dropped off with a gunshot wound, officials said.

Local

6 things to know 1 hour ago

6 to Know: Teachers Begin Receiving Vaccine, Ft. Lauderdale Man With Possible Proud Boy Ties Faces Judge

gov. ron desantis 31 mins ago

Gov. Ron DeSantis to Hold News Conference in Crystal River

The man is in stable condition at Jackson Memorial Hospital.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

This is a developing story and will be updated. Please check back for more updates.

This article tagged under:

Miamishootingbayshore drive
Coronavirus Pandemic News Local US & World Weather Weather alerts Investigations Responds Impact With Jackie Nespral NBCLX 6 In The Mix Entertainment Latin Beat Traffic Sports Community Voices With Jawan Strader TV Listings Contests
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us