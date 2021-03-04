Man Wounded After Shooting Near Marriott Hotel in Miami

Police are investigating a shooting that happened outside of a South Florida hotel.

Officers responded to the scene near the Miami Marriott Biscayne Bay hotel in Miami shortly after 3: 30 a.m. Thursday. The incident happened at the 1600 block of North Bayshore Drive.

Officers initially did not locate a shooting victim. Shortly before 4 a.m., Miami-Dade police were advised that a man was dropped off with a gunshot wound, officials said.

The man is in stable condition at Jackson Memorial Hospital.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

This is a developing story and will be updated. Please check back for more updates.