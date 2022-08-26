Police Investigating Suspicious Incident Involving Child Near Fort Lauderdale School

Police are investigating a suspicious incident involving a child near a Fort Lauderdale school Friday morning.
The incident happened around 7:40 a.m. near North Side Elementary on Northeast 11th Street.
According to police, a 7-year-old student said he was walking to school when a man asked if he needed a ride about a block from the school.
The boy said no and was able to run to the school unharmed. He described the vehicle the man was in as a grey SUV.
Police responded and were unable to find a possible suspect.
The incident is considered suspicious and remains under investigation, police said.