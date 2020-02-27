Police K-9 Bitten by Water Moccasin During Search for South Florida Infant

A police K-9 assisting with the search for a missing infant boy from South Florida was being treated after he was bitten by a water moccasin Thursday, officials said.

Pasco County Sheriff's Office officials said K-9 Phi was in the Florida Everglades assisting the FBI in the continued search for little Andrew Caballeiro when the dog was bitten by the snake.

Phi received anti-venom and was being monitored, but his prognosis for recovery was good, officials said.

K9 Phi was in the Everglades today, assisting the FBI with the continued search for missing baby Andrew when he was bitten by a water moccasin snake. Anti-venom was administered and he is currently being monitored. His prognosis for recovery is good. (1/2) pic.twitter.com/JwIKfxMrII — Pasco Sheriff (@PascoSheriff) February 27, 2020

Law enforcement agencies have been searching for little Andrew Caballeiro since an Amber Alert was issued for him late last month. Authorities believe the newborn was abducted by his father, 49-year-old Ernesto Caballeiro, who was found dead on Jan. 29 from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound after traveling from Miami-Dade to Pasco County.

The Amber Alert was issued earlier that day after a family member discovered three women, including the baby's mother, 40-year-old Arlety Garcia Valdes, grandmother, 60-year-old Isabela Valdes, and great-grandmother, 84-year-old Lina Gonzalez, shot to death at a home in Redland.

Miami-Dade Police have been leading the official investigation and are still seeking information.