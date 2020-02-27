Florida

Police K-9 Bitten by Water Moccasin During Search for South Florida Infant

Pasco County Sheriff's Office officials said K-9 Phi was in the Florida Everglades assisting the FBI in the continued search for little Andrew Caballeiro when he was bitten by a water moccasin.
Pasco County Sheriff's Office

Pasco County Sheriff’s Office officials said K-9 Phi was in the Florida Everglades assisting the FBI in the continued search for little Andrew Caballeiro when he was bitten by a water moccasin.

" data-ellipsis="false">

A police K-9 assisting with the search for a missing infant boy from South Florida was being treated after he was bitten by a water moccasin Thursday, officials said.

Pasco County Sheriff's Office officials said K-9 Phi was in the Florida Everglades assisting the FBI in the continued search for little Andrew Caballeiro when the dog was bitten by the snake.

Phi received anti-venom and was being monitored, but his prognosis for recovery was good, officials said.

Law enforcement agencies have been searching for little Andrew Caballeiro since an Amber Alert was issued for him late last month. Authorities believe the newborn was abducted by his father, 49-year-old Ernesto Caballeiro, who was found dead on Jan. 29 from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound after traveling from Miami-Dade to Pasco County.

The Amber Alert was issued earlier that day after a family member discovered three women, including the baby's mother, 40-year-old Arlety Garcia Valdes, grandmother, 60-year-old Isabela Valdes, and great-grandmother, 84-year-old Lina Gonzalez, shot to death at a home in Redland.

Local

Sponsored Feb 24

UNPRECEDENTED: A Climate Check Special Series

Deerfield Beach 4 hours ago

Deerfield Beach High Student is 3rd School Death in Recent Months

Miami-Dade Police have been leading the official investigation and are still seeking information.

This article tagged under:

Florida
News Local US & World Decision 2020 Impact With Jackie Nespral Weather Weather alerts Video Investigations Responds 6 In The Mix Entertainment Latin Beat Traffic Sports Community Making A Difference Voices With Jawan Strader NBC 6 Pride TV Listings
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us