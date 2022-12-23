Police Locate Toddler Missing in Boca Raton

After asking for the public's help in their search, police have safely found a toddler missing since Thursday in a Boca Raton neighborhood.
The Florida Department of Law Enforcement said 1-year-old Gabriel Ristick went missing from the 6000 block of West Glades Road wearing a black hoodie and blue jeans. He is 2'5" tall and weighs 30 pounds with blonde hair and brown eyes.
Police believed Ristick may have been with 20-year-old Vinie Ristick, who was last seen wearing a grey polo shirt and blue jeans, and the two may have been traveling in a 2014 gray Chrysler Town and Country with Illinois license plate DQ83169.
Officials did not say what the relationship was between Gabriel and Vinie.
