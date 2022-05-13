Palm Beach County

Police Pepper Spray Middle Schoolers to Break Up Fight in Palm Beach County

This was at least the second time school district police have used the nontoxic spray to break up fights this year

By Associated Press

Three middle school students were taken to a hospital after police used pepper spray to break up a fight in Palm Beach Gardens, authorities said.

Three other students at Howell Watkins Middle School were taken into custody following the Wednesday afternoon incident, the Palm Beach County School District said.

This was at least the second time school district police have used the nontoxic spray to break up fights this year. In March, they used it to break up an altercation at Royal Palm Beach High School, the Palm Beach Post reported.

The spray irritates the eyes and even can cause temporary blindness.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC 6 South Florida app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Watkins Principal Presley Charles said in a statement to parents that school police responded to an incident in which several students became aggressive with each other.

The pepper spray was used to disperse the students involved as other students came to see what was happening, he said.

No further explanation of the incident was offered.

Local

Broward County 1 hour ago

Boy, 8, Hospitalized After Brother, 10, Threw Knife at Him in Lauderhill

only on 6 13 hours ago

Man Who Opa-locka Police Dragged, Used Stun Gun on During 2020 Arrest Speaks Out

Charles told parents that the three students were treated at a hospital and the three believed to have been involved in the altercation face possible discipline under the Student Code of Conduct.

Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

Palm Beach CountyMiddle SchoolPalm Beach Gardensschool fightHowell Watkins Middle School
Coronavirus Pandemic News Local US & World Weather Weather alerts Hurricane Season Investigations Responds Impact With Jackie Nespral NBCLX 6 In The Mix Entertainment Latin Beat Traffic Sports Community TV Listings Contests
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us