Police prepare to crack down on MLK Rideout with zero tolerance approach

Reckless rideouts on the roads have become an unfortunate yearly occurrence during the Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. weekend in South Florida.

Every year, all-terrain vehicles (ATVs), dirt bikes, bikes and motorcycles take to the streets. What began as a peaceful “Wheels Up, Guns Down” movement has sometimes become dangerous with reckless drivers wreaking havoc and causing chaos.

“Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.’s name should not be tarnished nor should his legacy be overshadowed by the chaos we’ve seen in the past,” said Major Ellery Collado with Florida Highway Patrol.

On Tuesday, the Miami-Dade Sheriff’s Office, Florida Highway Patrol and the City of Miami Police Department talked about their zero tolerance approach and sent a clear message about their enforcement plans for this holiday weekend.

Anyone who participates in illegal street takeovers with 10 or more people could face some hefty fines or stiff penalties.

“You can be looking at a citation, you can be looking at an arrest, you can be looking at some fines between $2,500 to $4,000 as well as the towing of your vehicle,” said Sheriff Rosie Cordero-Stutz, with the Miami-Dade Sheriff’s Office.

Local law enforcement believes their crackdowns are making an impact.

“Last year specifically, 169 arrests were made, 83 vehicles were impounded, 26 firearms were impounded, 20 stolen vehicles were recovered and 693 citations were issued,” said Major Rita Rodriguez with the Miami-Dade Sheriff’s Office Homeland Security Bureau.