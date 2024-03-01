Broward County

Watch: Chase through side streets ends with PIT maneuver in Pembroke Park

Multiple law enforcement agencies pursued a silver Hyundai with several people inside.

By Kristina Bugante

Undercover police used a PIT maneuver to stop a vehicle that led a high-speed chase Friday in Broward County.

Multiple law enforcement agencies, including Broward Sheriff's deputies and Florida Highway Patrol troopers, pursued a silver Hyundai with at least three people inside.

At one point, the vehicle was driving westbound on Pembroke Road through residential side streets.

Chopper 6 captured an undercover black pickup truck performing a PIT maneuver to stop the Hyundai, damaging the front passenger side.

The Hyundai swerved and hit a mailbox, but managed to get away.

The final PIT maneuver tore off the Hyundai's bumper and the vehicle eventually came to an end near Southwest 25th Street and 40th Avenue in Pembroke Park.

The occupants got out of the car with their hands up and went down to the ground before officers eventually put them in handcuffs.

This is a developing story. Check back with NBC6 for updates.

