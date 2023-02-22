Suspect in Custody After Police Pursuit Leads to SWAT Standoff at Hialeah Home

A suspect was in custody after authorities were involved in a police pursuit in Miami-Dade that ended in a SWAT standoff at a home in Hialeah Wednesday.

The incident reportedly began when Miami-Dade officers spotted a vehicle that was the subject of a "be on the lookout" issued earlier Wednesday.

The man who was the subject of the pursuit is a 53-year-old who family members said was having a mental crisis and was threatening to take his own life.

Footage showed multiple officers following a dark-colored SUV on the Florida's Turnpike in Miami-Dade County.

The SUV was traveling at a high rate of speed before it ran into traffic on the Turnpike.

The driver eventually exited the Turnpike and started driving on surface streets before winding up on the Gratigny Expressway.

After exiting the Expressway, the SUV was still being followed on roadways and into a neighborhood in Northwest Miami-Dade.

The SUV eventually stopped in the driveway of a home on W. 60th Street in Hialeah, where the driver got out and entered his home.

NBC 6 A suspect involved in a police pursuit enters a home in Hialeah.

Multiple officers and an armored SWAT truck quickly surrounded the home.

Less than an hour later, a man walked out of the home and surrendered to police. He will undergo a mental evaluation.

"We wanted to keep eyes on him, we wanted to make sure he would make it home, for us it’s always better for him to make it home so we can have a controlled environment, the last thing we would want is for something to happen in the middle of the street," Hialeah Police Lt. Eddie Rodriguez said.

Nearby Ashbury Christian School was placed on lockdown as a precaution.

No other information was immediately known.

Check back with NBC 6 for updates.