Suspect in Custody After High-Speed Police Pursuit Ends in South Florida

Authorities were involved in a high-speed pursuit of a car in South Florida Thursday morning that ended with one suspect in custody.

The chase reportedly began around 10:15 a.m. in Miami Gardens and lasted for more than 45 minutes.

Aerial footage showed police and Florida Highway Patrol troopers chasing the dark-colored sedan, which had been reported stolen.

The car was seen going at a high rate of speed on highways and side streets, and at one point it was heading northbound in the southbound lanes of Interstate 75.

After avoiding authorities by dangerously swerving in and out of traffic and changing directions repeatedly, the car came to a stop in a neighborhood in Miami-Dade and the suspect surrendered.

