Police Raid Home of Former Florida Data Scientist Rebekah Jones

Rebekah Jones, a former coronavirus data scientist for Florida's Department of Health, posted a video on Twitter Monday showing armed law enforcement raiding her home.

In her tweet, Jones said state police entered her home to take all her "hardware and tech." She claimed officers had a warrant for her computer after the Department of Health filed a complaint.

"They pointed a gun in my face. They pointed guns at my kids," Jones' tweet read.

Florida Department of Law Enforcement Commissioner Rick Swearingen said that agents had "knocked and called" Jones, but she refused to come to the door for 20 minutes and hung up on them.

Agents then "entered the home in accordance with normal protocols and seized several devices that will be forensically analyzed," he said in a statement.

"At no time were weapons pointed at anyone in the home," the statement added.

Florida's Department of Law Enforcement claimed the raid was part of a larger investigation after the DOH reported Jones had unauthorized access to the department's emergency alert system.

1/

There will be no update today.



At 8:30 am this morning, state police came into my house and took all my hardware and tech.



They were serving a warrant on my computer after DOH filed a complaint.



They pointed a gun in my face. They pointed guns at my kids.. pic.twitter.com/DE2QfOmtPU — Rebekah Jones (@GeoRebekah) December 7, 2020

Jones made headlines earlier this year after claiming she was fired from Florida's Department of Health for refusing to manipulate coronavirus data, casting serious doubt over the legitimacy of the state's reports.

The chief architect of Florida’s coronavirus website announced in an email to researchers at the time that she was reassigned from her duties overseeing the online dashboard that provides daily snapshots of Florida's COVID-19 infections, testing and deaths.

Jones would later go on to create her own COVID-19 website.