Police Search for Men in Connection With Woman's Brutal Beating at Miami Hotel

Police are searching for two men seen in surveillance footage from the night a woman was found severely beaten inside a Miami hotel room.

On Dec. 31, 2020, Miami police responded to a room at the Miami Marriott Biscayne Bay, where they found a woman who was beaten and unresponsive.

Hotel employees said they found the woman after she failed to check out of her room on time. She was taken to Jackson Memorial Hospital for treatment.

The Miami Police Department released surveillance footage on Friday showing two men they say are persons of interest in this case.

The footage shows the men sitting in the lobby. At one point, they're seen speaking to a woman.

The first person of interest is described as a white male with black hair in a mohawk style. He was last seen wearing a black mask, red shirt, and a jean jacket with camouflage pants and sneakers.

The second person of interest is described as a Black male who was last seen wearing a light-colored hat, white mask, black shirt and black long pants.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the Miami Police Department’s Assaults Unit at 305-603-6940 or email Assaults@miami-police.org. Anonymous tips can be submitted through Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS (8477).