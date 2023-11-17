Miami

Miami Police searching for 8-month-old boy who went missing last month

Jeilaz Gonzalez Sabino is believed to be with his mother and father and has been missing since Oct. 19

By Monica Galarza

NBC Universal, Inc.

The Miami Police Department are asking for the public's help in finding a missing 8-month-old baby believed to be with his parents and who hasn't been seen in nearly a month.

Jeilaz Gonzalez Sabino is believed to be with his mother and father and has been missing since Oct. 19.

Photo provided by police of Jeilaz Gonzalez Sabino's parents

At this time, the Department of Children and Families is involved in the case.

Get South Florida local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC South Florida newsletters.

While police have not released a picture of the baby, they say that he may be with his parents in a gray 2008 Chevrolet.

Drivers are urged to look out for license plate number 96DCAP.

Local

dogs 25 mins ago

Potentially fatal respiratory illness has sickened dogs in Florida, other states as vets urge caution

6 to Know 59 mins ago

6 to know – Top stories of the day

Anyone with information on the baby's whereabouts is encouraged to call Robyn Martin with the Department of Children and Families at 786-566-9945.

This article tagged under:

Miamimissing child
News Local US & World Weather Weather alerts Hurricane Season Investigations Responds Submit a tip PolitiFact Impact With Jackie Nespral South Florida Live Entertainment Latin Beat Traffic Sports Community TV Listings Contests
About NBC 6 Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us