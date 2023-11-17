Miami Police searching for 8-month-old boy who went missing last month

The Miami Police Department are asking for the public's help in finding a missing 8-month-old baby believed to be with his parents and who hasn't been seen in nearly a month.

Jeilaz Gonzalez Sabino is believed to be with his mother and father and has been missing since Oct. 19.

Photo provided by police of Jeilaz Gonzalez Sabino's parents

At this time, the Department of Children and Families is involved in the case.

While police have not released a picture of the baby, they say that he may be with his parents in a gray 2008 Chevrolet.

Drivers are urged to look out for license plate number 96DCAP.

MISSING: 8-month-old white/Hispanic male (Jeilaz Gonzalez Sabino). He is believed to be in the company of his mother and father pictured below whose possibly operating a gray 2008 Chevrolet. Anyone with information are asked to contact 305-603-6300 or 305-579-6111. KD pic.twitter.com/IDnX3pqx15 — Miami PD (@MiamiPD) November 17, 2023

Anyone with information on the baby's whereabouts is encouraged to call Robyn Martin with the Department of Children and Families at 786-566-9945.