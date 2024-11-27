Police search for missing Miami-Dade woman with dementia

A South Florida family is urging for a 56-year-old woman with dementia to return home after she disappeared earlier this month.
Maria Luques was last seen on Nov. 12 at approximately 4 p.m. near the 3100 block of Northwest 27th Street, according to Miami-Dade Police.
Luques may be in need of services, police said. According to her family, she has dementia.
Luques is 5-foot-4 and 160 pounds, with brown hair and eyes. She was last seen wearing a navy blue shirt, black pants and black sandals.
Anyone with information is asked to call Miami-Dade Police at 305-715-3300 or Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS (8477).