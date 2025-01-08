Police search for suspect after man stabbed at Fort Lauderdale bus terminal

A man was stabbed early Wednesday at a bus terminal in Fort Lauderdale, and police say the suspect took off.

It happened at around 6:17 a.m. in the 100 block of NW 1st Street. Police tape could be seen around the bus terminal that services local transit throughout Broward County and Brightline.

The victim was taken to the hospital, but his condition was not immediately known.

The suspect had already fled the scene prior to police arrival, authorities said.

Anyone with information should contact Fort Lauderdale police.

The bus terminal appeared to be operating as normal.

This is a developing story. Refresh for updates.