Police Search for Suspects After Man Killed During Armed Robbery in Fort Lauderdale

Police released surveillance video in the hopes of identifying the suspects of an armed robbery that escalated into a fatal shooting last week in Fort Lauderdale.

It happened before 2 a.m. Friday in the parking lot of a Walgreens on West Sunrise Boulevard, according to Fort Lauderdale police.

The two victims were walking back to their car when a suspect tried to rob one of them. Another suspect held the second victim at gunpoint and demanded his jewelry, police said.

One of the suspects shot one of the victims several times. They then ran to a nearby vehicle and drove away.

Roderick Gallon, 23, of Lauderhill, was taken to the hospital and later died, police said. The second victim was a teenager and police will not release his identity.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact Detective Elijah Thomas at 954-828-6093 or Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-8477.