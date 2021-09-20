Police Searching for Driver in Fatal Weekend Hit and Run Crash in Homestead

Police are investigating a weekend hit and run crash in Homestead that left one man dead.

Miami-Dade Police say the crash took place Sunday just before 4 a.m. near the intersection of Krome Avenue and Southwest 14th Street.

Download our app for iOS or Android to get the latest forecasts on the hurricane season— and sign up for alerts.

According to police, a dark colored pickup truck was traveling northbound when it struck a scooter and kept going. Fire rescue crews responded to help the 36-year-old victim, but he was pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigators say the truck may have front end and right-side damage from the crash.

Anyone with information is asked to call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS.