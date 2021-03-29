Broward

Police Searching for Missing Davie Woman With Medical Disorders

50-year-old Elizabeth Remponeau was last seen around 5 p.m. while on her routine walk

Davie Police Department

Davie Police are asking for the public’s help in finding a woman who has not been seen since leaving her home Sunday afternoon.

50-year-old Elizabeth Remponeau was last seen around 5 p.m. while on her routine walk. Police say she suffers from several medical disorders and needs her prescription medications.

Remponeau is 5’6” tall and weights 140 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a green and blue top with black pants and white tennis shoes.

Anyone with information is asked to call Davie Police at 954-693-8200.

