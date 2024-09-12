Hallandale Beach

Police searching for missing pregnant woman last seen at Gulfstream Park in Hallandale Beach

Jenny Saint Pierre, 25, was reported missing on Aug. 5 and had been last seen by her ex-boyfriend at Gulfstream Park, Hallandale Beach Police said Thursday

By NBC6

Police are searching for a pregnant woman who was last seen at Gulfstream Park in Hallandale Beach more than a month ago.

Jenny Saint Pierre, 25, was reported missing on Aug. 5 and had been last seen by her ex-boyfriend at Gulfstream Park, Hallandale Beach Police said Thursday.

Jenny Saint Pierre
Hallandale Beach Police
Jenny Saint Pierre

Police said Saint Pierre is pregnant and "may need services that meet the criteria of an endangered person."

Saint Pierre is 5-foot-4, 110 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a purple shirt and black pants.

Anyone with information about her whereabouts is asked to call police at 954-457-1430.

Hallandale Beach
